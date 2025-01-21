'Punk Rock Prom' planned to support passionate Penticton RollerSkate Society

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RollerSkate Society is excited to announce an upcoming fundraising event that promises music, prizes, food and more.

The society is dedicated to spreading the joy of roller skating and roller derby with the community, aiming to offer affordable rentals and accessible participation, plus lessons and more, for all ages.

They host events in the spring, summer and fall at locations like the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the Activate Penticton outdoor rink, the Penticton Lakeshore boardwalk and other locations throughout the South Okanagan.

On Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., join their Punk Rock Prom event at Clancy's Pub.

There will be a live band, karaoke, 50/50 draw, door prizes, a photo booth and more.

Plus special "Derby Smash" burgers will be on special for $8.95 with the purchase of a drink.

Tickets are $25 in advance online here.