Penticton by-election workshop scheduled; nomination packages now available

The City of Penticton now has by-election nomination packages available for pickup.
Angie Collison, the city’s chief election officer, said the city will be hosting a pre-candidate workshop on Feb. 4 for anyone who is interested in running to replace Amelia Boultbee on city council.
“This is a good opportunity to learn more about the role of an elected official and a chance to ask questions of staff. It’s also an opportunity to experience what it might be like to sit at the council table,” Collison said in a news release.
The workshop will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers.
The candidate nomination package, which is free, includes:
- A checklist
- Nomination documents that must be submitted
- Political signage regulations
- Council Code of Conduct
Packages can be found at City Hall or downloaded from the city's website.
Completed nomination packages will be accepted between 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 until 4 p.m. on February 28 at City Hall.
The by-election will be held on April 5, 2025.