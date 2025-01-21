Penticton by-election workshop scheduled; nomination packages now available

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton now has by-election nomination packages available for pickup.

Angie Collison, the city’s chief election officer, said the city will be hosting a pre-candidate workshop on Feb. 4 for anyone who is interested in running to replace Amelia Boultbee on city council.

“This is a good opportunity to learn more about the role of an elected official and a chance to ask questions of staff. It’s also an opportunity to experience what it might be like to sit at the council table,” Collison said in a news release.

The workshop will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers.

The candidate nomination package, which is free, includes:

A checklist

Nomination documents that must be submitted

Political signage regulations

Council Code of Conduct

Packages can be found at City Hall or downloaded from the city's website.

Completed nomination packages will be accepted between 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 until 4 p.m. on February 28 at City Hall.

The by-election will be held on April 5, 2025.