Penticton's Loki's Garage lists restaurant for sale after five years

A hot spot for brunch and sandwiches in downtown Penticton is seeking new ownership, listing their business for sale this week.

Luke Walsh, a co-owner of Loki’s Garage on Front Street, shared that after five years in business, they are looking for somebody else to take over the helm.

"While the experience has been rewarding, opening Loki’s into the pandemic and growing a business over these last five years has been tiring," Walsh shared in an emailed announcement.

"Loki’s is ready for new owners that will bring back the enthusiasm that was shown with daily baking and a focus on prepping all ingredients in house."

The restaurant was the former Burger 55 location before Walsh took over the spot with chef Marcus Lenk and Alethea Trovao.

"With three full years left on the lease we are confident the new ownership will not only maintain, but build on the good name of Loki’s," he added.

"We are excited to see what the next ownership group can achieve with this great name and location."

The business is listed at $425,000.