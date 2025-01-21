Laughs and tears promised at Norm Foster play in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Many Hats Theatre Company in Penticton is excited to welcome its winter production from the mind of a beloved Canadian playwright classic.

"The Ladies Foursome," inspired by Norm Foster's "The Foursome," will take to the stage at the Cannery Trade Centre from Feb. 7 to March 2, featuring local talent.

Many Hats describes the show as a "testament to enduring friendship," featuring the story of three longtime friends grieving the death of their fourth on the golf course, and learning secrets about her and themselves throughout their 18 holes with a mysterious new friend of the deceased.

"You will both laugh and cry before [the end] as secrets are discovered, confessions made, relationships tested, and friendships are developed," Many Hats says.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $33 for seniors and students. For more information, click here.