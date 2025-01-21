Penticton theatre company aims for shows that start conversations

Photo: Ronan Reinart 'Smashed' is a local original documentary screening at Tempest Theatre this month.

Penticton's Tempest Theatre is looking forward to a unique lineup of original and contemporary work to kick off 2025.

They have already started with a three-night sold-out run of a touring puppetry show called "Epidermis Circus," and now upcoming are a documentary screening and an original play, all with post-show discussions planned with artists or subject experts.

“When choosing our 2025 season, we decided to program experiences that not only entertain, but offer a catalyst for meaningful connection – between audience members, between artists and viewers, and between our community members as a whole," artistic director Kate Twa said.

"With these discussions after each Tempest event, we can have a richer, more insightful experience. Our goal is to create spaces where we can collectively pause, reflect on our shared humanity, and imagine new possibilities.”

On Jan. 25, they will host a screening of the original documentary "Smashed," which covers the work of Penticton based Dr. Jeff Harries, a visionary in the world of treating alcohol use disorder.

Harries passed away from ALS while still working until the end to champion medical approaches to alcohol abuse.

"Post-show panelists will include Dr. Leona Harries (local family doctor), Bruce Harries (board chair of the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society), Kim Conroy (former manager of Foundry Penticton), and clinical counsellor Steve King," reads a press release from Tempest.

Then on Feb. 1, the play "Canary" will return to Tempest, following a successful run in 2024.

"'Canary' explores [author Denise Kenney's] experience as a university theatre professor and who finds herself working with increasingly depressed, isolated and anxious students," reads the press release description.

"What does one do if one feel like a ‘canary in the coal mine’ of institutional learning? Performer and professor Kenney created 'Canary,' a show combining the poetic and imaginative possibilities of physical theatre, object theatre, and audience participation with the 'Ted Talk' aesthetic."

The show is paired with percussionist Andrew Stauffer. Both Stauffer and Kenney will be available for a discussion after the performance.

For more information and tickets, click here.