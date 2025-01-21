Your Photos: Great blue heron keeping warm in Penticton trees

Penticton residents have been capturing a great blue heron or two near Riverside Drive this week.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, local Nicole Boivin was initially looking to photograph a different kind of bird.

"I was walking along the channel, looking up at the trees in hopes of finding an eagle, but saw this large bird instead," she said. "It didn't budge as I approached."

Boivin used her Nikon D5300 and 300mm zoom lens for her shots.

Earlier on Saturday, Lilian Blashko spotted a similar image with stunning blue plumage near the Riverside Walkway.



The bird or birds can be seen puffing up their feathers to stay warm in the winter cold.