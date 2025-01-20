Royal Astronomical Society of Canada to host telescope workshop at Okanagan College in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

Penticton stargazers can learn how to use telescopes during a workshop at Okanagan College later this month.



In a press release issued on Monday, the Penticton group of the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada announced it would be offering the unique workshop.

On Jan. 30 at 7:15 p.m., the society will "come to the rescue of those who have a telescope and who would like to learn more about how to use it to explore the night sky" at Okanagan College in Penticton.

Four stations will feature different telescopes to learn about.

"[The] telescopes will be interactively described and demonstrated by OCRASC members. As well as learning more about their telescopes, other participants could use the workshop to help them decide what kind of telescope they would like to purchase," reads the press release.

Additionally, a special New Observers to Visual Astronomy presentation will be given by society outreach director Colleen O’Hare.

The NOVA talk will go over how to use a Planisphere and navigate with the Big Dipper.

"One of the most familiar constellation patterns among the stars is the Big Dipper or Ursa Major," continues the press release.

"The second part of the NOVA mini-session will explain how the stars of the Big Dipper can be used as a starting point to locate and identify other wonders of the sky."

The event will take place in room CO2 of Okanagan College .

For more information on the telescope workshop and NOVA talk, click here.