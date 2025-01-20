Make memories with family and friends at Penticton dining spots

Photo: Instagram @kinandfolkrestaurant Ginger scallion crab pasta, a signature at Kin & Folk

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Gather with family and friends, connect and create memories at one of these Penticton restaurants with menus inspired by family and perfect for everyone.

Penticton’s Kin & Folk has built a menu based on the principle of creating memories with family and friends, and it’s no wonder why the family-owned restaurant has received nominations and even shoutouts by Chinese Restaurant Awards and Go Canada.

Drawing inspiration from global cuisine blended with contemporary techniques, fresh ingredients and local produce, chef Zachary Chan has created a menu driven by his heritage.

Enjoy a wide range of food items with Asian flavours, and be sure to connect, celebrate and indulge, Kin & Folk’s driving focus.

Cocktails take a “cheeky spin,” meant to intrigue and delight after each sip. Much like food menu, cocktails are made with fresh and local ingredients.

Kin & Folk’s Ginger Scallion Crab Pasta draws inspiration from king crab dinners made by Chan’s father, and the dish itself is a childhood celebration that has now become one of the restaurant’s signature dishes.

The Ginger Beef Double Double burger was born after Chan and restaurant partner Mackenzie Davis set out on a mission to discover the best burger in town - and realized their own menu was missing a handheld favourite!

Find Kin & Folk at 557 Main St and online at kinandfolk.ca

Enjoy a taste of local ingredients at Cannery Brewing, located at 198 Ellis St in Penticton.

The family-friendly restaurant and brewery opened its doors in 2015 (although has been brewing beer since 2000!), and features live music performances since 2016.

New items come and go from the menu, but what never changes is the use of local ingredients.

New on the menu is the Roasted Winter Squash Salad, with squash harvested from Plot Twist Farms. Mixed greens, cranberries, feta, balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens ties this delicious salad together.

Don’t miss out on the charcuterie board, which rotates local cheeses and other favourites! It’s the perfect go-to to enjoy during the Taste Around 2025 event.

Warm up with the chicken pot pie or get your hands on their signature nachos.

For more information, and to view the menu, visit cannerybrewing.com

Across the street you’ll find Highway 97 Brewing Company, boasting the best chicken wings in the Okanagan.

With a large, open space great for gathering with family and friends, Highway 97 has a menu that is sure to please everyone!

Happy hour runs from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., and enjoy those “best in the Okanagan” wings on Wednesday when they’re priced at $9.97.

For more information, visit Highway 97 Brewing Company at 200 Ellis St or online at hwy97brewery.com

For more Penticton fun, click here