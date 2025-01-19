253668
253116
Penticton  

Photos: Keremeos and Anarchist Mountain firefighters continue training

Fire teams meet for training

Story: 528527

In a social media post on Sunday, the Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the training.

"Great weekend training with Anarchist Mountain Fire Department," reads the post. "Members took part in a three day Team Leader Interior & Incident Command course, learning strategies and tactics that will make our teams more efficient and the community safer."

The training included models of buildings and vehicles.

"Huge thanks to our instructors, Jack Blair and Dan Walker for a very informative weekend. Lots of takeaways we can implement in our firefighting toolbox," read the post.

