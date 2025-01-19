Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland searching for home for very affectionate cat

Casey Richardson

An "extraordinarily handsome" cat who is described as "super affectionate" is looking for his forever home.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to connect two and a half year old Meeno with the right family.

The cat was surrendered as a kitten and was adopted out, but has recently been returned.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said "he has decided that he needs to be king of his own castle, shared by just humans."

"So if you have no other pets, but are looking for an amazing one, Meeno has his pick me paw up in the air."

The fluffy boy is looking desperately for anyone that wants his undivided attention.

If you're interested in meeting Meeno, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention Meeno to arrange your appointment.