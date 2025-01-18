Penticton to host educational hands-on reptile event once again, this time with a fear factor style competition

Photo: Mike Hopcroft

The Penticton Lakeside Resort will be filled with all sizes of snakes, lizards, and geckos next month, as a part of the Wild Education Family Day Weekend event.

Wild Education is a rescue based in the Lower Mainland that brings in dozens of animals for people to get up close and personal with.

Former Pentictonite Mike Hopcraft is the owner and operator of Wild Education.

He shared to social media that his rescue is coming back for a fun filled family day weekend.

"Not only will we have our amazing animals as well as some new faces for everyone to meet, we will be doing a fear factor style competition once a day with four contestants in three events to see who can handle our challenges the best! We will be posting more details on how to enter soon," he shared.

"Come out to learn, have fun and help support the largest reptile rescue in Western Canada!"

The event takes place on family day weekend at the Lakeside, Feb 15. to 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15/adult, $10/kids and 2& under are free. Cash, credit and debit at the door.