Penticton Indian Band looking for syilx artists to add art to airport

The Penticton Regional Airport is in need of local artists to spruce up the space.

Along with the Penticton Indian Band, YYF has put the call out for syilx artists,

"Do you want to maximize your artistic exposure by having you work showcased at the Penticton Regional Airport?" the PIB shared in a post.

Interested applicants can send their art portfolio, such as photo of completed artworks and pieces, by Jan. 31 at noon to Inez Pierre at [email protected] or Charlene Roberds [email protected]