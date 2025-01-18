South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers issue reminder to help deter vehicle thefts

Photo: File photo

To help prevent vehicle theft, the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers are issuing a reminder with some simple tips.

They're letting residents know to always lock their doors and make it a habit, not leave any valuables inside, keep any belongings out of site and to use any aftermarket deterrent, which include steering wheel locks, tracking systems, and anti-theft dash cams for extra security.

According to the organization, the most frequently targeted vehicles are Ford trucks, specifically the F350's.

As a reminder, any suspicious activity should be reported to the Penticton RCMP at 250 492 4300 or online at https://report.rcmp.ca/

To remains anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477 or online at www.sostips.ca