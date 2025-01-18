Cannery Brewing's annual Santa photo fundraiser raises $800 for South Okanagan Children's Charity

Photo: Contributed

Thanks to dozens of people coming out to Cannery Brewing and taking Santa photos in December, the South Okanagan Children's Charity got a healthy donations.

"With all of your contributions, we were honoured to make an $800 donation to the South Okanagan Children's Charity. This donation will help them with the incredible work they do helping families in the South Okanagan," Cannery Brewing shared in their post.

The brewery hosted Mr. and Mrs. Claus on Dec 7 & 8, with visits and photos by donation.