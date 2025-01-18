2025 Summerland Free Fare Passes now available for residents on Route 30

Photo: File photo

The District of Summerland has the 2025 Summerland Free Fare Passes now available for locals.

The pass, which can be added to an Umo card or app, is required for Summerland residents to continue accessing free fares on Route 30.

In April of 2023, council approved a one year pilot to allow for Summerland residents to ride for free on Route 30, which operates between Summerland and Penticton.

The district received a total of 150 responses, with half of the respondents noting they experienced significant savings due to the program.

The following year, council gave the green light to continuing the free route and did the same for 2025.

Head to Municipal Hall or the Aquatic Centre to pick up a pass.

For more information, call Municipal Hall at 250-494-6451, the District of Summerland website or visit the BC Transit website.