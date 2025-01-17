Penticton's Frost Fest kick off hot air balloon display halted by winds

Casey Richardson

Cold, howling winds halted the display to kick off Penticton's Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival on Friday, but the hot air balloon pilots did their best to still put on a show.

The Hot Air Balloon Glow Up at Okanagan Lake Park was supposed to be the grand spectacle for the first night of the second annual event, but with the winds too intense, pilots decided to use their fuel to light up the night.

There are still plenty of great events planned for the weekend, including pro snowboarders competing in the Peach City Rail Jam on Saturday, a family zone for kids, skating with the Vees on the downtown outdoor rink and a polar bear swim on Sunday.

Snow has been trucked in and pilled high in Gyro Park.

There will also be food trucks, DJs and a beverage garden.

Or, if you're interested in staying warm, check out the six restaurant's that have crafted a feature cocktail and mocktail to celebrate the event.



Participating locations include:

Barley Mill Brew Pub

Kin & Folk

The Hub on Martin

Sociale

The Barking Parrot Bar

Joos Box (Mocktail Only)

For more details and a schedule of events, head online here.