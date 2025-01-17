Heavy police presence in downtown Penticton seen earlier Friday

Photo: Alex Waddington

Multiple cop cars and officers were seen in the Winnipeg Street and Wade Avenue area in downtown Penticton Friday.

One resident told Castanet they thought they heard gunshots and when they looked out the window, saw a man being apprehended by police.

They noted police arrived around 10:30 a.m. and spent several hours in the area, laying down evidence markers and searching through two homes in the 400 block of Winnipeg.

Reports on social media indicated that the roads were closed to traffic midday.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.