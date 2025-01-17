Slalom racing on the Okanagan Run held at Apex Mountain Resort sees big contest

Photo: Greg Jaron Eugene Roche

The competition was fierce last weekend during the Teck Okanagan Zone Race was held at Apex Mountain Resort.

Hosted by the Apex Ski Club on Jan. 11 and 12, racers in the U12, U14 and U16 from Apex, Vernon, Big White, Sun Peaks and Revelstoke Ski Clubs competed in two days of slalom racing on the Okanagan Run.

The Apex team saw a few notable finishes in the race, with the Top 10 including:

U12-Harper Duncan, Livia Gill and Chloe Marshall

U14-Annabel Verner, Gracie Gill and Arthur Davison

U16-Arla Mattatal, Julia Johncox, Eugene Roche, Jack Forzley and Avery Warriner

Podium finishes for the team included:

U14-Joshua Marshall 1st and 3rd

U16-Leah Evans 1st and 1st, Sophia Jaron-Flower 3rd and 3rd, Hikaru Noguchi 2nd and 2nd, Eugene Roche 3rd

The Apex Ski Club is hosting a provincial level race at the U16 level, the Teck Open Round 1 this weekend.

Athletes from ski clubs across the province will be competing in four days of racing, in both slalom and giant slalom events. Head up to Apex Mountain Resort to watch the action.