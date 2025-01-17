City of Penticton seeing 'emphasis on building' working with strong year for housing report

Photo: File photo

The City of Penticton is celebrating their work on creating more attainable and accessible housing, reporting more than 600 units receiving development permit approval in 2024.

“We have placed an increased emphasis on building housing across the entire spectrum and made significant changes to ensure we’re meeting the needs of all members of our community,” Mayor Julius Bloomfield said in the news release.

“The statistics from 2024 show those efforts are showing dividends and put us in a favourable position for the upcoming year.”

According to the city, in 2024, 629 units received development permit approval. From there, 151 units—a mix of ownership and rental, apartment and (multi) single family home—received building permits with construction underway.

Bloomfield said changes were made in 2024 to streamline the approval process, resulting in the average approval length for Planning Department’ approvals at five months and for building permits at four to six weeks.

“That has meant getting shovels in the ground quicker, for projects aligned with the vision of the Official Community Plan," Bloomfield added.

In the City’s Official Community Plan-Housing Task Force, a variety of changes were approved, including:

Directing more growth and allowing higher density in the built-up area

Designating large major commercial streets as Mixed Use to support housing

Changing policies to provide more flexibility in future housing forms

Relaxing on-site parking requirements and allowing increased building heights in the downtown area

Supporting the use of City owned lands for housing projects – three sites have been identified for housing

More recommendations are planned for 2025 from the task force, including ways for the city to support more affordable housing.

"Council has initiated the Social Housing & Infrastructure Plan, which will work with local partners to not only identify land amongst partners and funding opportunities, but be a guide for future social housing needs and a roadmap for how to get there. That report is due later this year," the city added.

Bloomfield said that several major projects are expected to apply for building permits this year, "which will continue the positive trend towards bringing more housing online."