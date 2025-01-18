Summerland museum reflects on a historical fire that decimated through the downtown area in 1922

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Photograph from 1922 depicts Simpson & Gowan's General Store (formerly the Summerland Supply Co. building) being consumed by flames

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look back this week at a fire that decimated the area more than a century ago, a reflection of loss in the wake of the fires LA is experiencing.

"We have been watching the devastating fires in LA with overwhelming sorrow. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost everything or have been displaced at the mercy of these fire," the museum shared in their post.

"Most upsetting, of course, has been the loss of lives, with 25 people believed to have perished and another 13 people still unaccounted for. Over 12,000 structures have been destroyed and thousands of people have been evacuated, unable to return home."

The losses to the fire also include art galleries, century-old homes, historic buildings, libraries, artworks, and studios.

"Summerland is no stranger to wildfire and the threat it poses, so we can empathize with all those currently suffering in LA," they said.

"Although on a much smaller scale, we too have lost many of our historic buildings, as well as homes and livelihoods, to fire. Iconic Summerland buildings including the Summerland Hotel, Ritchie Hall, the House on the Hill (Morton Hall), packing houses, historic homes and barns, and many businesses have all been destroyed by fire."

Sharing a photo from 1922, the museum showed the Simpson & Gowan's General Store, being consumed by flames.

On March 13, 1922, the area experienced one of their most devastating fires in Lower Town, all from a small stove in the basement of Simpson and Gowan’s store that quickly spread through the downtown, according to the museum.

"From Gowan's, the fire spread to the Summerland Review printing office (just visible to the left of the store), the post office, and several other stores in Lower Town," the shared.

"The destruction caused by this fire accelerated the move of many businesses from Lower Town to the flats on the hills above, then known as West Summerland, which became the current downtown core.

"Wildfire remains an ever-present threat for Summerland. For now, though, our thoughts are with all those affected in LA."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.