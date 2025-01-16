Penticton prolific offender caught with suspected 3D-printed gun

Photo: RCMP Suspected 3D-printed firearm found on Seamus Kirby.

Police in Penticton have arrested a wanted man carrying a suspected 3D-printed firearm.



On Jan. 14, officers arrested 33-year-old Seamus Kirby, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Kirby has a lengthy criminal history with more than 40 criminal convictions. He was released from his latest prison stint this summer.

On Tuesday, police arrested Kirby and discovered a suspected 3D-printed firearm in his possession.

"Kirby has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Possession of a firearm, contrary to section 95(1), possession of a firearm contrary to order, contrary to section 117.01(1)." reads a press release from police.



Kirby is now in custody pending a court appearance.



“The seizure of this type of weapon is deeply concerning,” said Cpl. Chad Parsons, Penticton’s RCMP Crime Reduction Unit.

“We remain committed to actively pursuing individuals who pose a risk to our community.”



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.