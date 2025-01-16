South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation $1M shy of overall $10M pledge for better regional cancer care

Photo: Castanet

Just $1 million more is needed to reach the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's goal to fund an oncology unit upgrade at Penticton Regional Hospital, providing better cancer care for the whole region.

The foundation pledged $10 million to the cause, which has been raised over many years thanks to generous donations, and they are now sending out an urgent appeal for the final portion.

The upgraded oncology unity is set to open in the summer of 2025, and will double the size of the current cancer care facility.

“This project represents a significant step forward for healthcare in our region,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, in a press release issued Thursday.

"Given that 1 in 2 Canadians will develop some form of cancer, the necessity for this clinic is undeniable. This new unit will provide the care, comfort, and dignity that every patient deserves."

The press release goes on to say that "by doubling the unit’s size, we will be improving access to treatment for patients and families right here at home. The upgraded facility will also allow our medical teams to deliver life-saving therapies in a space designed to support both physical and emotional healing."

More benefits include:

Double the nursing staff: Increasing from 3 to 7 funded nurses to better serve patients

Expand treatment bays: Growing from 7 to 11, ensuring shorter wait times and improved comfort with space for family members and caregivers

Enhanced facilities: Increasing from 1 bathroom to 8 bathrooms for patients and families

Support for mental health: Space for social workers, phone-based nurse support, and for caregivers to stay with loved ones during their appointments

State-of-the-art equipment: New equipment to deliver advanced treatments

Infection prevention and control: Improved measures to ensure safety for all patients

Private consultation spaces: Providing a dignified setting for patient discussions

“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of this community, we’ve made remarkable progress,” Lindsay said.

“But we’re not there yet. This last $1 million is needed to finish this project. Every donation will directly impact patients and their families, ensuring they can face the challenges of cancer with the strength of their community behind them.”

Visit sosmedicalfoundation.com for more information or to make a donation.