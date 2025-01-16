250671
Citizens now welcome to apply for new public safety committee in Penticton

Applications are now open for members of the public who may wish to serve on the City of Penticton's civilian Public Safety Advisory Committee.

On Jan. 14, council approved forming a 10-member committee that will discuss issues such as residential safety, business safety, public nuisance issues, graffiti, vandalism, traffic safety and other such topics.

They will be able to provide feedback and recommendations to council, and will also advise on the creation of an upcoming Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan.

“We know our community is full of talented individuals who have much to contribute, particularly when it comes to ensuring we’re a safe and resilient community,” sids Julie Czeck, the city’s director of public safety and partnerships, in a press release.

“This is a valuable opportunity to make a meaningful impact by contributing to essential work and ensuring that all perspectives are represented as we strive to build a stronger, more inclusive community. We invite individuals from racialized communities, the business and social sector, seniors, youth, First Nations, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, those with lived experience, and residents with an interest in enhancing community safety for all.”

The application deadline is January 31, 2025. For more information and to apply, click here.

Council will have final approval to appoint the 10 members of the committee.

