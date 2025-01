Photo: DriveBC

A vehicle incident reportedly involving a semi truck stalled traffic early Thursday morning outside Penticton on Highway 97.

The crash took place near Burnaby Avenue in the Red Wing Resort area, briefly closing the thoroughfare which was then opened to single-lane alternating later in the morning.

According to Drive BC, the incident is now clear.

Electrical crews were dispatched, as a traffic light was not functioning as a result of the crash.