Two Penticton public facilities saying goodbye to ATM machines

Photo: Contributed

There will soon no longer be ATMs at the Penticton Community Centre and McLaren Arena.

Effective Friday, Jan. 17, those ATMs will be removed, as per a decision made by the ATM provider citing lack of high usage.

:As McLaren Arena operates as a cash-only facility, please be prepared with cash upon arrival, or pre-purchase your public skating admission ticket and 10-time passes at the Community Centre," reads a press release from the municipality.

"Thank you for your understanding and pre-planning to ensure a seamless recreation experience."