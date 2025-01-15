'Very disturbing': Penticton mother continues to grieve murdered son as case moves through court

Photo: Castanet

There is a rollercoaster of emotions that well up inside her every time Tracey Savage visits the Penticton Courthouse.

The criminal case against her beloved son Taig Savage’s alleged killers is difficult to deal with, but Tracy owes it to her son to be there and to ensure justice is done.

Savage was there again Monday to hear that three youths — who can’t be identified under provisions of the Youth Justice Act — have all selected trial by judge and jury in B.C.’s Supreme Court of Justice.

Isaac Hayse Jack, who is now in his early 20s and was 18 at the time of the alleged crime and is being tried in adult court, also appeared. His official election as to the nature of his trial was pushed to a later date.

Taig Savage, 22, was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2021 and his body was found in a field outside Penticton Secondary School. Savage appeared to be the victim of a swarming incident.

The three youths, who are all now over 18, will be tried together during the same trial, while Jack will be tried separately.

Court heard a judicial case manager will meet with lawyers for the accused next Tuesday, Jan. 21 to set a date for a pre-trial conference.

All three youth accused have also opted to have a preliminary inquiry, and a lawyer for Jack indicated intention to do the same post-arraignment. A preliminary inquiry will determine if there is adequate evidence for the respective cases to proceed to a trial.

Savage said she’s still recovering from her son’s tragic and violent death more than three years ago.

The fact that the then-youths are now adults, but will benefit from provisions of the Youth Justice Act, is very difficult to deal with, she said.

“They’re adults,” she said. “They’re big. They all stand taller than me. Some of them are over six feet tall and a couple over 200 pounds. I am happy that we’re moving forward. It has been a long time since they were charged, so this progression is good for my sanity, my family and my mental health.

“I know what lies ahead is going to be very tough. The biggest thing for me is so far there’s been zero accountability,” said Savage.

“None of them are taking responsibility for their behaviour that night. None of them have done the right thing yet. That doesn’t mean they’re not going to, however, it looks like they’re going to put me and my family through a long trial and now a preliminary hearing. That just adds on to the length of time this could take.”

The fact attorney Nelson Selamaj, who is representing one of the youth, showed up late Monday for court was embarrassing, Savage said.

“We all wonder what could be more important than a murder trial,” she said.

“I had to literally run to get here from my job because I sure as hell didn’t want to be late.”

The fact there are so many other cases she has read about across Canada where groups of young people are reported to have attacked and seriously injured and killed innocent victims simply breaks her heart, said Savage, a proud mother of 10 children.

While she has been told not to comment on any specifics of the case, Savage did say that there is always ample opportunity to walk away from an incident that involves one person against several attackers.

“In my mind, it’s very disturbing all four are still on the street,” she said. “Potentially, they have the ability to do it again.”

“When you’re outnumbered, it’s just not fair,” Savage said.

While she has had some bad days, Savage said the love and support of her remaining large family and large circle of friends has made her strong as this case winds through the court system.

“I’m a very strong person and I’m handling things truthfully very well so far, but there are obviously some days much harder than others,” she said. “I’ve gone through death before in my family and it’s taken me eight years to garner the strength to sit here and have conversations like this one.”

She has one daughter who she says breaks into panic attacks every time she enters Penticton city limits and “every time I drive by the school, the same sort of thing happens to me. It’s very, very hard.”

She has kids to feed and a job, but she hopes to be in court every single time as the judicial process continues, she said.

“I truly think Penticton is turning into a hostile community,” she said. “There is so much lack of faith in the judicial system.

“There’s so much theft, so many scams, beatings and then things like this happen to my son. I’ve lived here 40 years and it was such a great place to grow up, but it’s changed. Unless we start making people accountable for their behaviour, it will continue and get worse.”

Editor's note: This article is published through the Local Journalism Initiative program, and was first published in the Penticton Herald with errors regarding Isaac Jack's election status. Castanet has fact checked and corrected those errors in this publication.

None of the charges against the four accused have yet been proven in court.