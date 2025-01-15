Crash involved pedestrian in Summerland Tuesday evening

Photo: Contributed

Heavy emergency vehicle presence spotted in Summerland on Tuesday evening was due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, they received a call at 5:55 p.m. to attend Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road in Summerland.

"One ambulance with primary care paramedics, an advanced care paramedic responder unit and a paramedic practice educator responded to the scene," reads information from BCEHS.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical treatment to one patient who was transported to hospital,” said paramedic public information officer Brian Twaites.

No further information is available at this time.