Penticton Indian Band and city working with province to address growing encampment on Channel Parkway

The City of Penticton and the Penticton Indian Band have released a joint statement addressing concerns about. a growing encampment at the intersection of Fairview Road and Highway 97, while also making clear that the provincial government ultimately has legal authority.

“We want to ensure for the safety of everyone in our community and have taken steps, in partnership, to make that happen,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in the press release.

“Working with 100 More Homes, BC Housing and Interior Health, we’ve established a winter shelter that provides support and connections for those experiencing homelessness. We’re also working with the provincial government and the snpink’tn Indian Band on the encampment located along the channel.”

The statement makes clear that the management of the encampment area is outside of city and PIB jurisdiction, due to it being adjacent to a highway, which is provincial purview.

"The lands are part of unsurrendered syilx Nation Territory and were once snpink’tn Indian Band reserve lands, however, they were appropriated by the Federal crown in the 1950s and then transferred from the Federal Crown to the province in 1955 for flood control and infrastructure projects," reads the press relsease.

"These lands were intended to revert to reserve status but were never returned. The lands are now provincially registered and not classified as reserve lands, leaving administrative responsibility for the encampment with the province."

With that being said, the city and PIB are working on solutions with the provincial government.

“All lands within our Territory must be treated with respect and reciprocity and the individuals encamped on the property deserve the same. The snpink’tn Indian Band is working with the City of Penticton and the Province to find solutions with respect to the encampment," said Chief Greg Gabriel.

"We want to see the land cleaned up, the sensitive waters at Ellis creek protected and the people at the encampment re-homed and treated with respect ... [we all] have shared values relating to the need for community safety, mental health and housing solutions, we are working together to address these issues over both the short and long-term."

Penticton's bylaw department and the snpink’tn Guardians have provided support, but they have no legal authority. Discussions with the provincial government are described as "ongoing."