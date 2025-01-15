Penticton company bringing Tony-award winning Shakespearean comedy musical to the stage

Chelsea Powrie

It's the show of the centuries — both the 16th and 21st.

Penticton's own Soundstage Productions is putting on a Shakespearean show like you have never seen before, opening tonight at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

"Something Rotten!" shows the time of the Bard in laugh-out-loud light, featuring all local talent.

The show chronicles the tale of two brothers trying to put on the world's first musical in Elizabethan England, all while living in the shadow of the famous William Shakespeare.

"As the Bottom brothers strive to write the world's very first 'musical,' they navigate theatrical mishaps and comedic misunderstanding, find themselves caught in a bitter battle with the rockstar Bard and ... the Play's the thing," reads an event press release.

The Tony-nominated musical is described as a "hysterical, joyous celebration of everything you love about twentieth-century Broadway musicals with a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespearean plays."

There are just five chances to catch the show:

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

More information about Something Rotten! and tickets can be found online here.