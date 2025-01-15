Penticton council hopes for grant to fund Cleland Theatre lights upgrade

Photo: Contributed

New lights are coming to the Cleland Theatre, hopefully partially funded by the federal government.

Penticton city council green lit a grant application for upgrades to the aging theatre's lighting equipment, and put some cash on the table should the grant fall through.

Cleland bookings are roughly 60 per cent professional bookings such as tours, and 40 per cent local bookings such as competitions or community-based presentations.

Since 2016, the theatre has been struggling with a faltering 1980s lighting and audio system, impacting its ability to attract professional bookings.

Funding for audio-visual upgrades was was approved in 2022.

But the lighting portion was contingent upon securing a grant, which was unsuccessful.

Now, city staff are proposing another shot at a grant, through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

If successful, the grant would cover 50 per cent of the overall costs, $317,700.

"Should the grant not be successful, staff will be able to refine the full project costs to not exceed $611,500, which is $200,000 above the confirmed capital allocation of $411,500," said Joanne Malar Penticton's manager of recreation, arts and culture, referring to money already set aside by council for the project.

"Should council choose to allocate $200,000 additional funds from the Growing Communities Reserve that would enable staff to proceed with the full project scope and order the specialized equipment on time for an August/ September 2025 installation to mitigate impact on theatre bookings."

Council accepted the request unanimously, directing staff to apply for the grant and earmarking $200,000 if needed.

The new lights at the Cleland Theatre will be better for energy efficiency, bring the theatre up to industry standards and address concerns regarding fire risks.