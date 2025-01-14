Penticton names January Alzheimer's Awareness Month ahead of special 'Memory Cafe'

Photo: City of Penticton Members of city council and the Medical Arts Health Research Centre during Tuesday's prcolamation.

Penticton city council has declared January Alzheimer's Awareness Month, as the Medical Arts Health Research Centre prepares to host a "Memory Cafe" in the city.

Barb Stewart with the research centre presented at council's Tuesday meeting, explaining the concept of Memory Cafes.

"We've been [all over the South Okanagan Similkameen], and [the Memory Cafes] look different every time," Stewart said.

"We experiment with different therapeutic approaches to cognitive decline and dementia."

Activities have included, among others, therapy dogs, Tai Chi, calligraphy, holistic approaches and, always, music and great food.

The other goal is to bring people together to address the stigma and isolation that can sometimes come with being a dementia patient or caregiver.

"We're just working on building these dementia-friendly communities. One little community at a time."

Penticton is next up. On Jan. 29 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, there will be a Memory Cafe, open to all and free to attend.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield officially proclaimed January Alzheimer's Awareness Month in Penticton.