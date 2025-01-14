January is officially 'Crime Stoppers Month' in Penticton

Photo: Crime Stoppers

Penticton city council has officially recognized January as "Crime Stoppers Month," aiming to raise awareness of the organization and its goals.

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan Similkameen is an entirely non-profit organization run by volunteers and funded by non-government sponsors. It offers the chance for people who are witnesses to crime or have information about crimes to report anonymously, and operates throughout the region from Summerland to the border and into the Similkameen.

The organization passes tips along to police in partnership, and in some cases offers cash rewards for tips that lead to successful action against criminals.

Steve Burney, local Crime Stoppers director, appeared at Penticton council Tuesday to give the elected panel an overview of the importance of Crime Stoppers in the community, and ask for the official declaration of January as "Crime Stoppers Month."

"The purpose of our society is to keep the community safe and help develop a community offense against crime, obtain information about crime, wanted persons and criminal activity, to educate and provide training, motivate and encourage members of the public to report criminality," Burney explained.

Since the local branch's founding in 1992 following the fabled MC Hammer riot, they have helped facilitate more than 900 arrests, helped recover $1.9 million in stolen property, and assisted in seizing $14.7 million in illegal drugs.

"This year we're holding events, and please stay tuned. We're organizing them now to help the community outreach and to help our communities be safe ... [we] humbly request that January be proclaimed as Crime Stoppers Month."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield wholeheartedly agreed and made the official proclamation, adding his urging to anyone with information about criminal activity to consider Crime Stoppers as an option to report.

Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.sostips.ca.