Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen plans budget roadshow to present draft 2025 budget

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is planning a roadshow of 2025 budget events to allow citizens around the region to learn more about the district's financial plans.

They will also be presenting information about RDOS programs and services such as Voyent Alert! notifications and the curbside collection cart program.

Public events will take place as follows:

Penticton (City and Areas D, E, F and I): Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the RDOS boardroom on Martin Street

Keremeos (Village and Areas B and G): Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Similkameen Recreation Centre on 9th Street

Princeton (Town and Area H): Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Princeton and District Community Skills Centre on Vermillion Avenue

Oliver: (Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos and Areas A and C): Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Oliver Parks and Recreation Centre on Park Drive

There will also be an online draft 2025 budget overview on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., which will be livestreamed on the RDOS' YouTube page and carried on Castanet as well.

