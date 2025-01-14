Generosity 'just awesome': Business Gives Back massive successs in Penticton, raising $166K

Photo: Contributed The Feedway Foundation and Business Gives Back organizers presenting a cheque to be distributed to local charitable organizations

The 2024 Business Gives Back event raised a whopping $166,000 for worthy local causes, thanks to the generosity of community business members.

Held on Nov. 29, 2024 at the Barking Parrot in Penticton, the luncheon and auction saw a packed room of people ready to give back to the causes that the Feedway Foundation charity supports in the region.



Some notable donations, among many more, included:

$25,000 from Rod Ferguson of Complete Storage & Brentview Developments

$8,000 from Kevin Smith of Kettle Valley Memorial

$5,000 from Peters Bros Paving

$5,000 from Rene Carloni of Carloni Mortgages

$5,000 from Chamberlain Property Group

“On behalf of the organizing team, our BGB team extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who made this event a success through sponsorship, donations, attendance or volunteering. The community's support was instrumental in raising both awareness and funds for deserving organizations," said Feedway Foundation president Johnny Aantjes.

"The generosity in that room was just awesome. These funds will help the Feedway Foundation expand our reach and provide essential support to those who need it most. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making a real difference in our community.”

The $166,000 will be distributed to these local organizations:

SD67 Schools (all schools in the district) / Penticton Breakfast Club

Junior Chamber International - Penticton

ALERT - Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

Discovery House

Carmi Recreational Trails Society

Keremeos Community Church

Critteraid

JumpStart

SOWINS

United Way

South Okanagan Children’s Charity

Cadets (788 Dragoons Royal Canadian Army Cadets / 259 Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets)

Happy Tails Cat Rescue Society

AlleyCats Alliance

The Foundry Penticton Youth Centre

Agur Lake Camp

Wild Hearts Thoroughbred Adoption Society

The Feedway Foundation has already announced that the event will be back in 2025.

The BGB organizers would like to thank the following sponsors who made the event possible: