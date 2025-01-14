Penticton high school murder case moves slowly through court

Photo: Contributed Taig Savage was killed in September 2021.

The people accused of swarming and murdering a 22-year-old Penticton man appeared in court Monday, taking small steps towards a potential trial.

Isaac Hayse Jack is charged with the murder of Taig Savage, 22, in September 2021. He is charged alongside three minors, whose identities are protected due to their age at the time of the alleged crime.

Savage was found unresponsive, suffering from critical injuries, in a field on Penticton Secondary School grounds on Sept. 5, 2021.

He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Isaac Jack was 18 at the time of the killing. That meant that when he was arrested in 2024, he was sectioned off from three others accused in the alleged swarming death.

Isaac Jack will face his charges in adult court, whereas the other three are co-accused in youth court.

In court Monday, Isaac Jack's lawyer James Pennington appeared and asked for more time before an arraignment hearing, which will see Isaac Jack make an election as to whether to be tried in a superior court by judge and jury or just by judge.

Pennington said he needs more disclosure from the Crown as to the nature of evidence and witnesses before he and his client are prepared for arraignment.

The Crown did not oppose, but wanted it noted that "I think we should be arraigning at the next appearance," explaining that months have passed since the initial arrest and charge.

The matter was pushed until early February, when all parties will return for arraignment.

In youth court, the three co-accused all entered their election to be tried by judge and jury, as well as requesting a preliminary inquiry.

Lawyers for each of the youth confirmed the election, and the matter will be sent to the judicial case management service later this month to set a date for a pre trial conference.