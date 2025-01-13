Penticton Vees ready to hit the outdoor ice for Frost Fest

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Penticton Vees are excited to participate in the upcoming Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival this coming weekend.

From Friday Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 19, the Vees will be on the outdoor ice downtown for a plethora of free events.



“The outdoor rink is at the heart of Frost Fest, bringing a slice of Canadiana to life,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“The lineup of events being presented by the Penticton Vees runs the gamut, allowing all ages and abilities to hit the ice. I hope everyone takes the opportunity to lace them up and join in the fun!”



The full lineup at the Activate Penticton Outdoor Rink next to Gyro Park is as follows:



Saturday, January 18

8:30 – 9:15 a.m. Public Skate with Harvee

9:15 – 10:00 a.m. Stick and Puck with the Vees

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Penticton Minor Hockey Skills Competition with the Vees

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Glengarry Skating Club Introduction to Figure Skating

1:15 - 2:15 p.m. Upper Dek Vees versus First Responders game

3 – 4 p.m. Penticton Vees versus BCHL alumni game

All the games are free to attend.

For more information on the Valley First Frost Fest Winter Carnival click here.