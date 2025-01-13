Annual Penticton Art Gallery chili cook-off tickets now on sale

Photo: Contributed The Cannery Brewing chili team that came out on top at the 2024 Penticton Art Gallery's chili cook off fundraiser, Thomas Bridson and Taylor Van Ryssel

The popular annual Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off is coming back to the Penticton Art Gallery, warming tummies and raising money for the non-profit organization.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, join the fun and have an unforgettable night of yummy locally-made food and friendly competition.

"This year’s event is shaping up to be our hottest yet, showcasing a stellar lineup of the region’s most inventive chefs and beloved restaurants, all vying for chili supremacy," reads a press release from the art gallery.

"Guests will indulge in a wonderful array of unique and flavourful chili creations, served in a specially curated collection of handcrafted pottery mugs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for the coveted People’s Choice Awards, as well as several other chili-inspired trophies up for grabs."

Each guest will get to choose a handcrafted potter mug, theirs to use for chili samples and to take home afterwards.

There will be multiple stations of chilis to try fro local chefs, including many vegan and vegetarian options.

Participants will get to vote for their favourites, and add the end of the evning, winners will be announced for bragging rights and a coveted trophy.

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the Penticton Art Gallery’s education and outreach programs, including children and youth camps, after-school initiatives, and artist talks.

Tickets are $40 for art gallery members or $45 for non-members, with all proceeds going right back to the art gallery's work. For tickets, click here.

In addition, there are still spaces available for interested chefs or restaurants to apply for a spot by Friday, Jan. 24. Email [email protected] for more information.