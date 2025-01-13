Penticton's cozy warm spots during winter

Photo: Wayne & Freda

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Stay cozy during the coldest month of the year at Penticton's comfiest spots.

For a warm drink or a delicious bite, try Wayne & Freda on Winnipeg Street, offering up the highest quality coffee in a welcoming space to hang out and beat the freeze.

Try one of their classics, like a cappuccino or mocha, or a specialty made with stone ground tea like a turmeric latte. And of course, there is always hot chocolate.

They also offer hot food to eat in or to go, such as classic breakfast and lunch sandwiches.

Keep with the season by trying their "winter toast," which has house-made beet hummus and fig jam, roasted carrots and onion, arugula, blue cheese, walnuts and spicy honey.

For more about Wayne & Freda click here.

Another cozy spot for sips and sweets is Petrasek Bakery on Main Street.

"We are an artisan European bakery where everything is traditionally handcrafted and made from scratch," the family-owned business explains of itself.

"The goal is to use local ingredients for our products to support the community."

Find everything from croissants to pastries to coffee to bread in the welcoming atmosphere at Petrasek, where the air always smells of heavenly baking and roasted coffee beans.

For more about Petrasek Bakery, click here.

Looking for somewhere cozy in the evening? Look no further than Penticton's iconic Dream Cafe.

The beloved spot features an intimate setup with a small stage that features an ever-changing rotation of inspiring and entrancing musicians.

Shows sell out fast, so be sure to check out the January lineup of artists and book tickets ahead so as not to be disappointed.

Plus, the Dream Cafe is available for private rentals, for anyone looking to warm up the cold season with a party.

For more information, click here.

For more Penticton fun, click here.