Summerland rescue hosting special adoption day for furry friends

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland will be hosting their first adoption event of 2025 next Sunday.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid said they hope to help some furry friends try and find their forever homes.

"We have guests with incredible stories who are eagerly waiting for their very own laps to curl up in. Depending on your preferences, we may have that perfect furry companion for you," she added.

"Visiting us in our establishment, it's a safe environment, and it allows these pets to showcase their best qualities, and you'll have the chance to meet many beautiful options in our dedicated rooms."

If you're interested in attending, confirm your spot by emailing [email protected] attention adoption event. Appointments will be confirmed with a time frame.

The event runs on Sunday, Jan. 19, from noon to 3 p.m.