Groups pitching Penticton council for proclamations for the month of January

Photo: File photo

Two organizations will be in front of Penticton council on Tuesday to ask them to officially mark January 2025 to commend their efforts.

First up will be the presentation from Crime Stoppers South Okanagan Similkameen, regarding their activities taking place this month and for the rest of the year.

The community-based crime prevention program works with RCMP and facilitates gathering anonymous information from the general public about crime.

The local program began in 1992 as a result of efforts from RCMP and citizens.

The program is asking for January to be proclaimed as "National Crime Stoppers Month."

As well, the Medical Arts Health Research Group will be asking to proclaim January "Alzheimer's Awareness Month."

They are also looking to declare Dementia Friendly Communities Day at the Lakeside Resort and are requesting that the City of Penticton have a table at the Penticton Lakeside Resor and join their special "Memory Cafe" event.

The event runs on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring work from the Medical Arts Health Research group has done on building more dementia-friendly communities in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The group is asking the city to provide free parking for the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 to help those in cognitive decline, or those caregivers with loved ones to attend.

"Our aims are breaking the stigma and isolation so we want to remove all barriers to attendance," they said in their request.

The event requires no tickets and admission is free. All are welcome and attendees will be greeted by St. Johns Ambulance trained therapy dogs, as an added bonus.

Both groups will give their presentation to council on Tuesday.