Blasted Church Vineyards opens up early bird tickets for return of 7 Deadly Sins Party

Photo: Contributed

An Okanagan Falls Vineyard will once again be hosting their ‘7 Deadly Sins Party’ this summer, an evening of sinful pleasure, extravagant entertainment, and fine wines.

Blasted Church Vineyards will be welcoming partiers this summer with an evening full of feature performances of roving circus acts and aerial performers, along with carnival games.

There will be small bites by Chef John Burke paired with their award-winning wines.

The party takes place on June 21, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets are $89 until Jan. 21.

For more information and to purchase, head to their website here.