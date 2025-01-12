Penticton-Summerland MLA hosting community town hall next month

Photo: File photo

Penticton-Summerland MLA Amelia Boultbee announced she will be hosting her first community town hall next month.

The hall will be hosted on Wednesday Feb 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Seniors Drop in Centre.

"The constituency office is non partisan, as is this event. All are welcome to attend," Boutlbee said in her post.

"I will speak briefly to provide an update on the MLA office work to date, as well as the goals and objectives moving forward."

The former Penticton city councillor, was appointed as shadow minister for Children and Family Development in November.

"It will be a great opportunity for any and all to come meet me, ask questions, bring concerns to my office and learn more," she added.

RSVPs to attend the event are appreciated but no required to for the event, which can be sent to [email protected]