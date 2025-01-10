AIM Roads reporting theft and vandalism in their pits, causing delays to Okanagan-Shuswap road clearance

Photo: AIMRoads

The road maintenance operator for the South Okanagan and Okanagan/Shuswap region is reporting an uptick of theft and vandalism in their pits.

AIM Roads posted to social media on Friday to share that they've been dealing with a rise in theft and vandalism recently, including stolen gas, headlights, and batteries, as well as damaged locks.

"This has escalated to dangerous incidents, such as threats against our workers with a firearm and individuals setting off fireworks," they said.

"We want to remind everyone: theft, vandalism, and threatening road maintenance workers harms everyone."

AIM Roads went onto say that when their equipment is damaged or stolen, repairs and replacements lead to service delays, which can create hazards for the traveling public.

"If you’re engaging in these reckless actions, you are not only risking your own safety but also endangering your loved ones and everyone else on the road," they stated.

"We have increased security in these areas, and it’s only a matter of time before those responsible are caught."

AIM Roads said they have notified the authorities and those responsible will face consequences.

"We take these incidents very seriously and are committed to pursuing charges to the fullest extent of the law."

In the meantime, AIM Roads is asking for help from the public by:

If you witness suspicious activity at any of our pits or yards, call the RCMP immediately and file a report.

Do not confront anyone or put yourself in harm's way.

After contacting the RCMP, report the incident to our 24/7 call center at 1-866-222-4204 or by email [email protected] with any details you have.

AIM Roads said they caught footage of a thief stealing fuel from their loader on Thursday night.

"Photos were taken of the suspect and their vehicle. We have reported the incident and have an open file with RCMP," they added.

They are asking people to be on the lookout for an:

Older white male, slim build, grey hair

White Ford F-350 pickup

Bush bumper

License plate: VJ 2233

"Island Ford Superstore, Duncan BC" plate cover

Those who see this vehicle or know the owner are asked to report it to the RCMP immediately.

"Let’s work together to keep our road maintenance operations safe and efficient for everyone. Thank you for your cooperation and vigilance."