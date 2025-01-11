South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation celebrates community working hand in hand to help build up hospital

Community efforts are transforming healthcare in the South Okanagan Similkameen, as the Medical Foundation reflects on the recent extraordinary generosity and support they witnessed.

SOS shared that individuals, businesses, and organizations stepped forward last from to give back, from local auxiliaries and gift shops to firefighters and families.

"Each donation is a testament to the collective commitment to improving the lives of patients and ensuring exceptional care is available close to home. These inspiring stories showcase the remarkable efforts driving the Foundation's initiatives, including the new Oncology Clinic and vital programs that enhance care for all," their press release reads.

The Auxiliary to Penticton Regional Hospital continues in their "unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare," giving twice through December.

They first presented a generous cheque for $18,000 in support of the 19th annual Tree of Dreams campaign, benefiting the new Oncology Clinic. Later that month, they returned with an additional donation of $30,000.

Thanks to their over 30 dedicated volunteers, the SOS said the "Auxiliary continues to leave a profound and lasting impact on the community, embodying the spirit of generosity and service that strengthens healthcare for all."

Another group of volunteers also made a big difference in December.

June Revell-Quevillon and her team at "Treasures and Trinkets" raised $50,000 toward their pledge for the new Oncology Clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital.

"Known for their unwavering commitment to supporting quality healthcare in the region, June and her team accomplish this by offering an impressive variety of items, including fashion accessories, magazines, toys, home décor, and even frozen dinners for those on the go," the SOS adde.

The shop is located in the David Kampe Tower and is confident they will meet their pledge goal, with the Oncology Clinic's opening slated for summer 2025.

"Thanks to their tireless efforts, they are not just raising funds but also inspiring a spirit of community support for this vital cause."

Fountain Tire donated all proceeds from tire repairs during the month of November totalling $1,475 to support the $10 million Oncology campaign.

SOS said the continuing donations from owner Chuck Thompson show his deep dedication to helping his community.

"His generosity is a powerful example of how local businesses can play a vital role in building a stronger, healthier future for everyone," the added.

The Penticton Firefighters also donated $2,000 to the Penticton Regional Hospital Emergency Department, wanting to help enhance the experience of young patients during their stay.

"This thoughtful contribution will be used to purchase comforting stuffed animals for children, providing them with a sense of security and companionship during what can often be a stressful time," SOS shared.

"Additionally, the donation will fund access to the Disney Plus streaming service, offering children and their families a welcome distraction and moments of joy while they receive care. The firefighters' kindness and commitment to supporting the community underscore their dedication to making a meaningful difference beyond their firefighting duties."

Lastly the SOS Medical Foundation wanted to thank the Leier family for their generous $70,000 gift.

"This donation will establish the Leier Family Bursary, dedicated to supporting frontline staff in the South Okanagan Similkameen who work in the field of oncology."

The bursary will go towards advancing education of the professionals in the field, funding opportunities such as master’s degrees, specialized certifications, and training programs.

"This initiative aligns seamlessly with the "Doubling Down on Cancer Care" campaign, serving as both a recruitment and retention strategy for oncology professionals while reinforcing the region’s commitment to exceptional cancer care."

For more information or to contribute contact the SOS Medical Foundation at 250-492-9027.