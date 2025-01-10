Penticton Frost Fest Cocktail & Mocktail Competition taking place over the next week

Photo: Visit Penticton
Fun begins for the Valley First Frost Fest with the Frost Fest Cocktail & Mocktail Competition, starting on Friday.
The contest takes place from Jan. 10-19, with participants serving up limited edition Frost Fest inspired beverages.
Each restaurant has crafted a feature cocktail and mocktail to celebrate "winter and the fun of Frost Fest," according to Visit Penticton.
Participating locations include:
- Barley Mill Brew Pub
- Kin & Folk
- The Hub on Martin
- Sociale
- The Barking Parrot Bar
- Joos Box (Mocktail Only)
People are encouraged to go out to try them all over the next week and vote for their favourite.
Valley First Frost Fest is a three day winter festival taking place in Penticton from Jan. 17-19, 2025.