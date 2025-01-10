Penticton Frost Fest Cocktail & Mocktail Competition taking place over the next week

Photo: Visit Penticton

Fun begins for the Valley First Frost Fest with the Frost Fest Cocktail & Mocktail Competition, starting on Friday.

The contest takes place from Jan. 10-19, with participants serving up limited edition Frost Fest inspired beverages.

Each restaurant has crafted a feature cocktail and mocktail to celebrate "winter and the fun of Frost Fest," according to Visit Penticton.



Participating locations include:

Barley Mill Brew Pub

Kin & Folk

The Hub on Martin

Sociale

The Barking Parrot Bar

Joos Box (Mocktail Only)



People are encouraged to go out to try them all over the next week and vote for their favourite.



Valley First Frost Fest is a three day winter festival taking place in Penticton from Jan. 17-19, 2025.