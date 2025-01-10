247694
Penticton  

Penticton Frost Fest Cocktail & Mocktail Competition taking place over the next week

Week-long cocktail contest

Fun begins for the Valley First Frost Fest with the Frost Fest Cocktail & Mocktail Competition, starting on Friday.

The contest takes place from Jan. 10-19, with participants serving up limited edition Frost Fest inspired beverages.

Each restaurant has crafted a feature cocktail and mocktail to celebrate "winter and the fun of Frost Fest," according to Visit Penticton.

Participating locations include:

  • Barley Mill Brew Pub
  • Kin & Folk
  • The Hub on Martin
  • Sociale
  • The Barking Parrot Bar
  • Joos Box (Mocktail Only)


People are encouraged to go out to try them all over the next week and vote for their favourite.

Valley First Frost Fest is a three day winter festival taking place in Penticton from Jan. 17-19, 2025.

