Tickets now on sale for popular annual Penticton Robert Burns Day celebration

Photo: File photo of a past Robbie Burns night

The Penticton Scottish Festival society is hosting its popular annual Robert Burns celebration gala, coming up later this month.

On Jan. 25, join the celebration of the lauded Scottish poet at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

There will be a traditional roast beef dinner with haggis, Celtic entertainment and more.

Adult tickets are $75, kids 4-11 $35, and kids under 4 can attend for free.

Additionally, tables of ten can be purchased for $695.

For more information and for tickets, click here.