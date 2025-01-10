Learning anti-racism group discussion program starting at Summerland Okanagan Regional Library

Photo: File photo Racist graffiti left on a Summerland home in 2020

Starting next week, an anti-racism group discussion program will be beginning at the Summerland Okanagan Regional Library.

The six-week program will be held on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. starting Jan. 14.

The class uses the Learning Anti-Racism Toolkit developed by the Victoria Multi-Faith Society, a charitable organization that hopes to build "understanding, co-operation and respect for all in our region," according to their website.

The overarching goal of the toolkit, according to the event poster, is "to help us reimagine our communities and find ways to create an inclusive environment where everyone belongs, everyone contributes and all are considered worthy of respect," it reads.

"In creating this resource tool, we've chosen to encourage insight, empathy and listening, emphasizing respect and the need to be kind and compassionate as we learn with and from each other."

The discussion will run until Feb. 18 and focus on discussing Islamophobia, Anti-Asian racism, Anti-Semitism, Anti-Indigenous and Anti-Black history, along with other topics.

Summerland has been no stranger to racist incidents, including hateful graffiti that was found in a Summerland neighbourhood last fall, the Summerland Secondary School sign that was altered in 2023 to include a racial slur, a family whose home who was targeted with racist graffiti in 2020 and past Mayor Toni Boot speaking out about the racism she dealt with while leading the district from 2018 to 2022.

To sign up for any or all of the sessions, email [email protected]