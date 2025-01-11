Penticton's Tempest Theatre welcoming 'spicy puppet cabaret' to kick off new season

Photo: Epidermis Circus

Penticton's Tempest Theatre is excited to host a show and workshop from an internationally recognized master puppeteer.

Ingrid Hansen is a Victoria-based artist and puppeteer whose resume includes the Sesame Street series Helpsters, and Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock.

She is now bringing her one-woman puppeteering spectacle Epidermis Circus to Penticton to kick off Tempest Theatre's 2025 season.

Described as a "spicy puppet cabaret" aimed at older audiences, it is a serious of elaborate stories using puppets in the palm of Hansen's hand and projected onto a huge screen.

"We thought a lot about Tempest’s 2025 season, and with times as challenging as they are now, it is important to gather, revitalize and share in the power of our wild imaginations. Ingrid Hansen’s Epidermis Circus is the epitome of delight and creativity. After a wildly successful international tour, we are beyond excited that she will grace Tempest’s stage," said Kate Twa, Tempest's artistic director, in a press release.

The show runs Jan. 16 to 18, and tickets are $30, available online here. The Jan. 18 performance will include a live ASL interpretation.

In addition to the shows, Hansen will be offering a puppeteering workshop at the theatre on Saturday, Jan. 18, for interested people 13 and over.

It will be hands-on and open to any skill level, for anyone wanting to learn "how to breathe life into the inanimate."

For more information on the workshop, click here.