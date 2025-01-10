Spring by-election beginning in Penticton to replace open council seat

Photo: Castanet

A special meeting of council will be held next week in Penticton, the first step in the process of an April by-election.

The city is down one elected councillor following Amelia Boultbee winning the local MLA seat in the fall.

On Jan. 16, council will be asked to approve Angie Collison, city corporate officer, as chief election officer, with Paula McKinnon and Hayley Anderson as deputies.

“A general voting day for the election has been set for Saturday, April 5, 2025,” Collison wrote in a report that will be presented to council on that date.

Candidate nominations packages will be available either on the City of Penticton website or pick up at City Hall beginning Jan. 17. Information in the nomination documents from the candidates will be publicly available online until 30 days after the election.

"Aside from general voting day on April 5, two advanced polls will be scheduled for March 26 and March 27. All voting will take place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day," reads a press release from the city.

"As in past elections, residents may choose to vote by mail ballot. Any eligible voters can request a mail ballot (closer to the date of voting) by contacting [email protected]."

The by-election budget is estimated at $85,000. It will be funded through general surplus.

"By only having two advance voting opportunities and utilizing one voting location, costs are anticipated to be lower than previous elections," the city explains.