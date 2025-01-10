Penticton float company launches Community Float Fund

Photo: Contributed

Penticton's Ogo Float is announcing the launch of its Community Float Fun, in honour of a beloved late client who wanted to share the therapeutic aspects of floating with people who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

Floating refers to a private sensory deprivation experience in a tank filled with water and Epsom salts, allowing for full body relaxation.

Stephen Brettl used Ogo Float's services while battling the cancer that recently took his life. In the final months of his life, he helped develop the Community Float Fun, with a "vision of prioritizing children, their caregivers, and anyone in need of rest and relaxation."

The fund is supported by donations, both from Ogo Float and the community.

Anyone interested in joining the general queue for a free float can do so online here.

And this Saturday, Jan. 11, all are welcome at Okanagan College for a launch party for the fund. It would have been Brettl's 65th birthday, so the event is in honour of his vision for accessible floating as well.

There will be birthday cake, refreshments and members of the floating community to answer any questions about the potential benefits of floating.

